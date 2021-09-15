MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died after a car was found in a canal in Miramar.

The car was found near Miramar Boulevard and University Drive, Tuesday night.

Divers pulled the driver from the submerged car.

He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Officials said this was a single vehicle accident.

It remains unclear how the driver ended up in the water.

