Driver dies after car ends up in West Miami-Dade canal

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver died after he crashed his car into a canal in West Miami-Dade.

Fire rescue and police units responded to the scene near Northwest 127th Avenue and 25th Street on Wednesday morning after reports were made about a car landing in a canal.

The man was transported to Kendall Regional Medical’s Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead.

Traffic in the area is being detoured as police investigate the cause of the crash.

