Driver detained on Turnpike in SW Miami-Dade amid suicide concerns

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police took a man into custody along the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade after he fled from responding officers at his home.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the subject’s parents contacted them due to concerns that he was having suicidal thoughts and tendencies.

When officers arrived at the home, along the 14900 block of Southwest 90th Terrace, the subject got on a red pickup truck, slammed into a cruiser with an officer inside and drove off.

Officers followed the man with their lights on as he got on the Turnpike and headed southbound, but investigators said there was no pursuit.

Officials said the driver eventually pulled over just north of Southwest 184th Street.

However, police said, the man refused to cooperate with officers who were attempting to take him into custody, so they had to deploy their Taser.

The subject was transported to Jackson South Medical Center for observation.

The officer in the cruiser that was struck was taken to an area hospital as a precaution.

Authorities shut down several southbound lanes on the Turnpike while they continue to investigate. They urged drivers to avoid the area.

Criminal charges are pending.

