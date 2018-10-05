Driver detained after striking Miami Police motorman on Rickenbacker Causeway

MIAMI (WSVN) - A driver was taken into custody after, officials said, he struck a City of Miami Police motorman on the Rickenbacker Causeway.

According to investigators, officers were conducting a traffic enforcement detail aimed at controlling speeders. The driver in question, they said, was going too fast, and when the motorman tried to slow him down, he was hit by the driver’s Toyota sedan.

The officer was taken to Ryder Trauma Center. He is expected to be OK.

7News cameras captured fellow officers entering Jackson Memorial Hospital, including one with a camera who appeared to be a crime scene investigator.

7News has learned the officer may have suffered injuries to his foot.

Back on the Rickenbacker Causeway, the handcuffed driver was checked out by medics and interviewed by officers before he was taken away in a cruiser.

When asked by 7News whether he ran over the motorman’s foot, the driver said it was never his intention to disrespect a police officer.

