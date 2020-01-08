Driver detained after police pursuit ends in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have detained a driver who fled in a vehicle that, they said, was connected to a carjacking.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene where the incident came to an end in the area of Northwest 31st Avenue and Oakland Park Boulevard at around 4 p.m., Wednesday.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the tag of a silver Mitsubishi SUV was picked up by a license plate reader as being connected to a carjacking.

Police said the driver refused to stop, and when he got to Northwest 31st Avenue and Oakland Park Boulevard, he took off running and was detained behind a nearby CVS Pharmacy.

A minor crash occurred while police were following the vehicle, and the drivers of both vehicles involved are being checked out for potential injuries, police said.

Aerial footage showed investigators surrounding the Mitsubishi, which could be seen with damage to its left front fender.

The driver of the Mitsubishi could also be seen being loaded into the back of a waiting ambulance, but his exact injuries remain unknown.

It is also unclear what charges the driver of the Mitsubishi may face.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.