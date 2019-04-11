Driver detained after man fatally struck in hit-and-run

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have detained a driver in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police responded to the scene along 15th Street and Alton Road, just after 3 a.m., Thursday.

#TRAFFIC ALERT: Alton Road is closed both north and south in the area of 15 Street. Police on scene investigating a fatal hit and run. Alternates: West Avenue or Meridian Avenue pic.twitter.com/m0yJmU5rLC — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) April 11, 2019

According to officials, a man walking across the road was struck by a white Volkswagen Jetta.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, the Jetta took off before eventually being stopped by police at 59th Street and Collins Avenue.

7News cameras captured the vehicle at the scene with damage on the front, side and windshield.

North and southbound Alton Road remains closed at 15th Street.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.