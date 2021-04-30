Driver dead, pedestrian injured after attempted traffic stop in Pembroke Park

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died and another was left injured after a traffic stop turned deadly in Pembroke Park.

Miramar Police said the crash started with an attempted traffic stop along the 6600 block of Miramar Parkway, at around 9 p.m., Thursday.

They said a speeding driver did not stop for officers.

Police said they discontinued the stop but could see the driver ahead of them as he hit a pedestrian in the area of Southwest 34th Street and 64th Avenue.

The vehicle still did not stop.

Officers spotted the vehicle after it crashed along Hallandale Beach Boulevard near 44th Avenue.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and did not survive.

The pedestrian that was hit is expected to be OK, according to police.

7News cameras captured the overturned vehicle in the eastbound lanes of Hallandale Beach Boulevard blocked off with police tape.

The car also knocked down several poles in its path.

Hallandale Beach Boulevard was shut down in both directions but has since reopened.

Miramar Police said the area in which officers initially attempted to stop the driver is dealing with the issue of speeding drivers crashing into nearby homes.

