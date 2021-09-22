MIAMI (WSVN) - One person has died after a crash along Interstate 95 near Ives Dairy Road.

The crash happened when the driver lost control of the vehicle and slammed into a tree, just before 5 a.m., Wednesday.

The northbound lanes of Ives Dairy Road were closed to traffic for almost three hours. They have since reopened.

One passenger was taken to Aventura Hospital. The driver did not survive their injuries.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.