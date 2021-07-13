NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver is dead and two others are injured after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 95 in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said a blue Ford SUV was headed northbound in the southbound express lanes near the Northwest 95th Street exit and collided with a pickup truck and another SUV at around 11:30 p.m., Monday.

All three drivers involved in the crash were transported to the hospital.

The wrong-way driver later died while the two other drivers sustained minor injuries.

