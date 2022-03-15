NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver has died after his pickup truck landed in a ditch in North Bay Village.

According to City of Miami Fire Rescue officials, the truck was traveling on the eastbound lanes of the 79th Street Causeway when witnesses said the vehicle veered off the road and went into the bay, Tuesday morning.

The truck was left partially submerged.

Rescue crews cut the roof off the truck to get the driver out, but he did not survive.

All eastbound lanes are shut down.

Drivers should seek alternate routes.

