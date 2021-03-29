Driver dead after serious crash in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver has died following a serious crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the crash along Northwest 81st Street near Fifth Avenue, just after 5:30 a.m., Monday.

According to police, the driver was traveling along the westbound lanes of Northwest 82nd Street when he lost control, causing the vehicle to hit a pole.

Rescue personnel extricated the victim and transported him to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead.

7News cameras captured the white sedan in two pieces.

