PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver is dead after a dump truck landed in a Parkland canal.

Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Rescue officials said a dump truck landed in the Hillsboro Canal along Loxahatchee Road and Solstice Circle, Monday morning.

The vehicle was completely submerged in the water.

7SkyForce hovered over the canal where bubbles could be seen on the surface of the water.

Divers were sent into the canal to get into the truck.

At around 11:30 a.m., rescue crews turned the operation from a rescue mission to a recovery mission.

The victim’s body was pulled from the canal just before 12:30 p.m.

