MIAMI (WSVN) - A fatal crash in Miami is causing traffic delays on Interstate 95.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a black Toyota lost control on the southbound lanes of I-95 at the Golden Glades Interchange, early Thursday morning.

The driver ended up crashing into a concrete pillar and died at the scene.

Traffic in the area remains backed up as FHP continues to investigate.

