DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has died after a crash involving a dump truck and another vehicle in Doral.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews and Doral Police responded to the scene along the westbound lanes of Northwest 36th Street and 82nd Avenue at approximately 11:45 a.m., Monday.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where firefighters could be seen shoveling out dirt from the dump truck that landed on top of a red car.

A technical response team responded to the scene to rescue the female driver trapped in the red car but she succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

A yellow tarp could be seen covering a part of the red vehicle.

The crash has since turned into a recovery operation.

