Driver dead after crash in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died after a crash in Lauderhill.

The crash took place in the area of Northwest 16th Street and U.S. 441, Monday.

Police said one car was trying to make a left turn and the other was traveling northbound.

One of the drivers was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The other driver was not injured.

All northbound traffic has been shut down from Northwest 12th Street. Drivers are asked to use Northwest 31st Avenue as an alternative.

