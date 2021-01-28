Driver dead after car smashes into Oakland Park bus stop

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died after a car smashed into a bus stop in Oakland Park.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Oakland Park Boulevard near North Dixie Highway, just after 11:30 p.m., Wednesday.

BSO officials said the driver of a white Infiniti sedan was traveling westbound on Oakland Park Boulevard when the vehicle veered from the roadway and crashed into the bus stop and a fence.

The sedan caught fire and bystanders attempted to free the driver, but despite their efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance video just out of view of the crash captured the moment the car burst into flames.

A witness across the street captured the aftermath on cellphone video showing heavy smoke and flames.

7News cameras captured the remains of a bus stop along with debris and significant damage left behind by the crash. The Infiniti, mostly reduced to mangled metal, was barely recognizable.

“We want to know what happened,” said one man visiting the scene.

The man, seen recording the scene on cellphone video, said he is related to the victim.

“That’s my grandson,” he said,

The car has since been towed away from the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Authorities have not released additional information on the victim.

Crews from the city and the property owners worked for hours to clear debris from the scene.

BSO detectives are attempting to determine the circumstances leading up to the crash. They have not released the victim’s identity.

