Driver dead after car smashes into NW Miami-Dade home

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died after a car smashed into a home in Northwest Miami-Dade.

A white car crashed into a home near Northwest 14th Avenue and 77th Terrace, at around midnight, Wednesday.

Alice Bedell, 84, said she is not sure what caused the car to crash into her home of almost 60 years.

“I’m laying down and I heard somebody, ‘Bam!’ said Bedell. “My daughter said, ‘Mama, oh Lord, something done happened.'”

The driver of the white sedan did not survive the crash. A black SUV was also wrecked in the crash.

“All I heard was the noise,” Bedell said, “and I don’t know, but I know one thing, it tore up my house. I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Bedell’s daughter, Laverne Cooper, said she tried to assess the damages.

“You can’t even close the doors, none of the doors,” she said. “I was trying to get her out because everybody was hollering, ‘Get out the house! Fire! Fire!’ so we went to the back door, and we came out from the back but the officer told us to go back in.”

A small group of people arrived at the scene after the cars were towed away.

They said their relative was driving the white sedan.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

