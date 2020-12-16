Driver dead after car smashes into NW Miami-Dade home after hit-and-run

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The victim of an apparent hit-and-run has died after his car smashed into a home in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The white car crashed into a home near Northwest 14th Avenue and 77th Terrace, at around midnight, after another car struck it and fled the scene, Wednesday.

Alice Bedell, 84, said she is not sure what caused the car to crash into her home of almost 60 years.

“I’m laying down, and I heard somebody, ‘Bam!'” said Bedell. “My daughter said, ‘Mama, oh, Lord, something done happened.'”

The driver of the white sedan did not survive the crash. Relatives of the victim have since responded to the scene.

Minister Anthony Durden identified the victim as his nephew, 40-year-old Edward Durden.

He shared a picture of Edward from his wedding, just last month.

“I’m just very, very shook and shocked, still trying to deal with the impact of what’s happened,” said Anthony. “I just married my nephew in November, just celebrated a wedding and also just funeralized my older brother two weeks ago, so it’s very painful, very hurtful.”

Police said a black SUV crashed into Durden’s vehicle sending his car into the home, before fleeing the scene.

“These are some dangerous streets,” said Anthony.

Neighbors said they tried to help Durden until paramedics arrived and took him to the hospital. There, he succumbed to his injuries.

“I do a lot of things in the community in terms of being a community activist and trying to be there for others,” Anthony said. “Now, this has hit my house.”

“All I heard was the noise,” Bedell said, “and I don’t know, but I know one thing, it tore up my house. I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Bedell’s daughter, Laverne Cooper, said she tried to assess the damages.

“You can’t even close the doors, none of the doors,” she said. “I was trying to get her out because everybody was hollering, ‘Get out the house! Fire! Fire!’ so we went to the back door, and we came out from the back, but the officer told us to go back in.”

The crash remains under investigation.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.