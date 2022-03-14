MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died in a car fire in Miami Gardens.

The car fire happened near Northwest 17th Avenue and 157th Street, early Monday morning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene where debris could be seen scattered across the roadway.

The car involved was completely charred and left mangled.

7News cameras captured a fire sparking where a power line meets a nearby tree.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

