FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash in Fort Lauderdale.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Griffin Road near U.S. 1, early Monday morning.

Officials said this was a single-car crash.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

BSO deputies said the southbound lanes of Griffin Road will remain closed while they investigate.

