SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A home in Sunrise has been deemed unsafe after a driver crashed their vehicle into it.

A truck crashed into the house along 61st Avenue and 18th Court, Tuesday morning.

7News cameras captured a large hole in the side of the home.

The driver sustained minor injuries.

No one was inside at the time of the crash.

Inspectors have since deemed the house unsafe until repairs are made.

