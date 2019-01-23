Driver crashes through South Florida home, takes off

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Police are searching for a driver, who they say, crashed through a home’s living room and then took off.

According to officials, the driver of a Toyota pick-up truck slammed through the house on Southwest 44th Avenue and 17th Street near Fort Lauderdale.

The vehicle entered the home through the living room, with a family of three inside. Luckily, the family was in another room at the time.

No injuries were reported. However, the house sustained extensive damage.

The driver took off before police arrive, but authorities say the vehicle’s front bumper was left behind.

The family will be staying somewhere else until repairs are made.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

