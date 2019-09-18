Driver crashes into unmarked police car in Doral before fleeing scene

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A police officer in an unmarked cruiser said another driver hit his vehicle in Doral but refused to stop.

The crash occurred in the area of Northwest 58th Street and 79th Avenue just before 10 a.m., Wednesday.

Officials said the Miami-Dade Police officer proceeded to follow the hit-and-run driver until he stopped near Northwest 74th Street and 87th Avenue.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where the officer’s white Ford Expedition could be seen behind the gray pickup truck. A man could be seen sitting on the sidewalk talking to an officer.

Additional officers are en route to the scene to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.