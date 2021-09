HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver crashed into a school bus in Hallandale Beach.

7Skyforce hovered over the collision on Three Islands Boulevard, north of Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Tuesday.

A van rear-ended the Broward County bus.

No one in either vehicle was hurt.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.