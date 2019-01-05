Driver crashes into pool in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A homeowner rushed to save two passengers after a car drove into his pool in Pompano Beach.

Witnesses say around 8 a.m. Saturday morning, the driver of a white Toyota lost control while driving down Copans Road and ended up flying over the median before slamming into the backyard pool of a Pompano Beach backyard.

Before long, the sedan started sinking, sending the homeowner into a rush to save the passengers.

The homeowner told 7News he first went to save the female passenger and got her seat belt off and pulled her out. He then went to help the driver, and with the help of the passenger, they were successfully able to save him.

Everyone involved in the crash is OK, but witnesses said they think this could have had a much more tragic ending if no one was home.

The cause of the crash is unclear.

