Driver crashes into Miramar business; no injuries reported

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - No injuries were reported after a driver made a crashing stop into a business in Miramar.

Rescue crews responded to the scene at Continental Pool Supplies, located near Southwest 64th Avenue near Miramar Parkway, at around 11:45 a.m., Friday.

Cellphone video captured the blue Nissan Altima inside of the damaged store front.

The driver of the car said she hit the accelerator instead of the brakes.

It remains unclear if the driver will face charges.

