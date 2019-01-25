Driver crashes into Miami Gardens cellphone store

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver crashed into an AT&T store in Miami Gardens Friday morning.

The incident occurred at the store located on the 5600 block of Northwest 167th Street, at around 10 a.m.

Miami Gardens Police believe the driver may have gotten her signals crossed, pressing the gas pedal instead of the brake, but are still investigating.

Witnesses said the woman, who was not identified, was parked on the side of the store before she backed her Ford Explorer into a Toyota, slammed into a Mazda and then backed into the cellphone store.

There were no reported injuries from the crash.

Those working nearby said they felt the impact of the crash.

Juice from Headz Up Barbershop said, “Some of the clients at work in the waiting area were like, ‘Yo, did you feel that? It kind of felt like something shook,’ and we were like, ‘No, we didn’t feel it,’ but the clients felt it.”

“The ladies next door also, they were like, ‘I think something hit AT&T,’ as we were walking by, so that’s how we found out,” said Juice. “Well, as you can see, it could have really caused a lot more damage than it did. Thank God nobody got hurt.”

The crash just missed employees inside the cellphone store.

“When I walked around and saw that, I was like, ‘Oh, my God, it looks like there’s a car inside the showroom,'” a witness said.

Miami Gardens Police are now investigating what cause the crash.

