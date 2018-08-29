Driver crashes into Miami daycare

MIAMI (WSVN) - Children and teachers received a bit of a scare after a car came crashing into the front of a Miami daycare.

The Jeep crashed into the business, located near Northwest 44th Street and Seventh Avenue in Miami, Wednesday morning.

No injuries were reported. However, one parent said she feels the daycare was already at risk.

“I instantly rushed over here, you know, to take my son out of the daycare,” said parent Nelteesha Walker. “The daycare already sits on the corner, so I already feel like it’s a dangerous situation. They need barriers at least around the daycare to protect it.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.