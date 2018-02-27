Driver crashes into fire hydrant, flooding Plantation neighborhood

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A Plantation neighborhood was flooded after a car crashed into a fire hydrant.

A driver slammed into the fire hydrant before nearly hitting a home in the neighborhood, Tuesday.

Water to gush from the fire hydrant. Parts of North University Drive were left flooded and muddy.

The driver was treated for minor injuries as crews worked to remove the car.

