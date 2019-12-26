Driver cited after truck smashes into NW Miami-Dade Church’s Chicken

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The driver of a truck has been cited after the vehicle crashed into a Northwest Miami-Dade fast-food restaurant.

The crash happened at a Church’s Chicken along Northwest 79th Street and 21st Avenue around 8 p.m., Thursday night.

Jimmy Johnson, an 80-year-old former Vietnam War veteran, said he tried to swerve out of the way of a car and ended up hitting the restaurant.

“It happened so fast,” he said. “My thought was, ‘I hope that I did not hit nobody.'”

7News cameras showed the damage to one side of the building.

Johnson said he was turning when he was confronted by another car.

“He jumped in the outside lane when I turned,” he said. “He jumped in the outside lane and sped up, so to avoid hitting him, I had to come through to miss him.”

Johnson hit a fire hydrant and sped through the parking lot before crashing into the restaurant.

Customers and employees had to quickly get out of harm’s way.

“I just looked up, and I jumped out the way,” said one witness.

“We heard screeching. It sounded like it was coming from right there, but when we heard the screeching, it didn’t feel like it was gonna run into the building,” said Carlito, an employee, “so when it came and ran into the building, it was just like a movie to me. It was just like something you see in a movie.”

There were no major injuries reported.

Miami-Dade Police said they are going to cite the driver for the incident.

Miami-Dade County Code Compliance was also on the scene to check the structural integrity of the building.

The restaurant has been closed while the investigation continues.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.