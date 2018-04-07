AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Rescue crews took a driver and a child to the hospital after, officials said, two cars slammed into each other head-on in Aventura, Saturday morning.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the vehicles were traveling near Northeast 65th Avenue and 202nd Street when they collided.

Paramedics airlifted one of the drivers and the child to an area hospital in unknown condition.

According to a witness, a man driving a Nissan SUV caused the crash, colliding with a car occupied by a woman and a child.

“From what I saw, the lady, she was pinned in the car, and the guy was driving a Nissan, he was complaining that his leg was stuck, but he was the one who caused the accident,” said witness Marvel Rodriguez. “And the car actually saved her life because she didn’t get crushed. It was a head-on collision ’cause when he hit the car, the back of his SUV lifted up off of the ground.”

Officials are still investigating the cause of the crash.

