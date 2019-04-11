Driver charged with DUI after man fatally struck in hit-and-run

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have detained a driver in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police responded to the scene along 15th Street and Alton Road, just after 3 a.m., Thursday.

#TRAFFIC ALERT: Alton Road is closed both north and south in the area of 15 Street. Police on scene investigating a fatal hit and run. Alternates: West Avenue or Meridian Avenue pic.twitter.com/m0yJmU5rLC — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) April 11, 2019

According to officials, a man walking across the road was struck by a white Volkswagen Jetta.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, the Jetta took off before eventually being stopped by police at 59th Street and Collins Avenue.

Officers conducted a DUI test on the driver before he was checked out by fire rescue crews.

“Investigators noticed signs of impairment from the driver of that vehicle,” said Miami Beach Police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez.

Officers and crime scene investigators now have their hands full with the different scenes.

“We have two separate investigations running, a DUI investigation from 59th Street and Collins Avenue as well as a fatal hit-and-run accident at 15th Street and Alton Road. A lot of work lies ahead of our investigators. We’re already in contact with the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office. Our traffic homicide investigators have been out on the scene, investigating, piecing all of this together, determining who was at the wheel at the time of the crash,” said Rodriguez.

After being evaluated, officers put the suspected drunk driver in a patrol car and hauled him off to the station for questioning.

Police charged him with DUI.

7News cameras captured the vehicle at the scene with damage on the front, side and windshield.

“The damage as well as the DNA is gonna play a key role in this investigation,” Rodriguez said.

A tow truck removed the vehicle from the scene.

Both north and southbound lanes on Alton Road were shut down as police investigated, but the roadways have since reopened.

