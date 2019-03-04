Driver charged in police-involved hit-and-run crash in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have charged a woman after a hit-and-run crash in Coral Gables left an officer hospitalized.

Amalia Gonzalez faces several charges including possession of a stolen vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries after crashing into a City of Miami Police cruiser just before 3 a.m., Monday.

Coral Gables Police and rescue crews responded to the two-vehicle crash along U.S. 1 and Riviera Drive.

7News cameras captured the damaged vehicles, which included the police cruiser.

According to police officials, the officer was on his way home, driving in the southbound lanes, when the driver of the Kia Sorento lost control and crossed over from the northbound lanes into the southbound lanes, crashing into the officer’s car.

“The City of Miami officer sustained minor injuries. It’s a fracture,” said Coral Gables Police Sgt. Tom Salcedo. “He was transported to the local hospital, but he’s fine — no life-threatening injuries.”

The officer is expected to undergo surgery at Doctors Hospital for a wrist injury.

CGPD said the driver of the Kia fled the scene on foot, but officers were able to locate her shortly afterwards. She was charged later that afternoon.

North and southbound lanes were temporarily shut down from LeJeune Road to Granada Boulevard as crews worked to tow the vehicles away.

The roadways reopened at 6 a.m.

Gonzalez is currently waiting to post bond.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.