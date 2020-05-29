Driver charged after being seriously injured in police chase near Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - FORT LAUDERDALE (WSVN) — A driver pursued by the police has been charged with grand theft and fleeing the scene of an accident after a chase ended Friday morning.

The pursuit came to a conclusion in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95, near the Marina Mile exit, early Friday morning.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said they spotted a stolen car in Pompano Beach and tried to pull it over.

The white BMW hit another vehicle at State Road 84.

The driver, a 19-year-old man, then bailed out of the car and jumped off the interstate.

He was sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the Broward Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency investigating the pursuit.

