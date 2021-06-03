POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested for the driver who, they said, fatally struck a construction worker on Interstate 95 in Pompano Beach and fled.

Late Thursday afternoon, authorities confirmed the arrest.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along the northbound express lanes just south of Sample Road, at around 3 a.m., Thursday.

Investigators said the victim was fixing a “road work ahead” sign when the driver of a Chevrolet Cruze struck him and took off without rendering aid.

The 37-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

At around 11:40 a.m., authorities located the dark gray 2015 Chevrolet Cruze, which sustained front-end damage.

It was found in the parking lot of the Days Inn along the 1700 block of West Broward Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.

7SkyForce hovered over the hotel parking lot where several FHP cruisers and Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials could be seen.

