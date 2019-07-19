Driver arrested in hit-and-run involving Miramar Police officer

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested a driver who fled the scene after, they said, he struck an on-duty Miramar Police officer at a shopping plaza, sending the victim to the hospital.

Officials announced the arrest just before 5 p.m. on Friday. They said they will release the suspect’s name and the charges he will face on Friday evening.

Miramar Police responded to the shopping plaza on the 6800 block of Miramar Parkway, just after 4:30 a.m., Friday.

A Miramar officer was injured by a vehicle fleeing the scene of a traffic stop, near the 6800 block of Miramar Parkway. The officer was transported to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/H047fq0Dyj — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) July 19, 2019

Officials said the officer tried to pull over a car for driving recklessly.

After losing it for some time, he located the car at a shopping center as the driver was using a Chase ATM.

When the officer approached the subject, he got into his car.

“The driver proceeded to go back to his vehicle. The officer followed. There was an altercation between the officer and the driver, and the driver fled the scene,” said Miramar Police spokesperson Tania Rues.

But before the driver took off, police said, he hit the officer.

“The officer was struck. It appears he was run over by the vehicle,” said Rues.

Rues said the good news is the officer was wearing a body camera.

“The officer is involved in a pilot program we have with body-worn cameras,” she said. “At present time, we are looking through the video and trying to exhaust investigative leads that we’ve gathered from the video.”

Rescue crews transported the officer to Memorial Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

Medical staff are currently working to evaluate the extent of his injuries.

“The extent of the officer’s injuries is still trying to be determined,” said Rues. “He’s obviously still being evaluated. However, I can tell you his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.”

Police said the wounded officer has been on the force for just over two years.

They will release the officer’s body camera footage later on Friday.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

