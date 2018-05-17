Driver arrested in fatal tow truck crash officially charged

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The driver arrested following a deadly wreck involving a tow truck on Interstate 95 has officially been charged.

Bradley Evan Ruben, 32, faced a judge in a Broward County courtroom Thursday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, Ruben drove his car into a tow truck that was working to clear the scene of an accident, striking a man who had responded to the scene to be with his wife, whose car was being towed.

Troopers said Ruben admitted to having consumed a marijuana edible prior to the crash. He told troopers that it had affected him.

Ruben fled the scene before he was arrested.

Robby Sternberg, the tow truck driver, talked about how scary the situation was for him.

“I thought I was dead,” said Sternberg. “I’m just lucky I’m alive right now, talking to you right now.”

Police identified the victim as Juan Pedro Garcia.

Officials said Garcia was standing on the shoulder of the highway when he was struck. He would be pronounced dead at the hospital, a short while after being admitted.

Sternberg described the moments leading up to the crash.

“I came to load up a lady’s vehicle,” he said, “and as I was loading up, I got out of the vehicle to tie her car down, and all of a sudden, I see a vehicle come straight at me, and it pushed me to the side of the highway.”

Ruben has been charged with fleeing the scene of an accident.

He has posted bond and could be released later Thursday afternoon.

