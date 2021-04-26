Driver arrested following fatal crash in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One man has been arrested following a fatal multi-vehicle crash in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police responded to the scene of the three-vehicle crash along Alton Road and 27th Street, just after midnight, Monday.

Authorities said the driver of a Ford Mustang sped around a curb and crashed into another car before crashing into trees.

The car that was struck was forced off the road and hit a parked vehicle.

Two victims were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where one succumbed to their injuries.

The driver who caused the crash was arrested and identified as 38-year-old Brian Williams.

According to police, Williams was driving more than twice the speed limit and driving with a suspended license.

The southbound lanes of Alton Road were shut down at 29th Street for hours but have since reopened.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.