HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have made an arrest after a woman was run over and killed following an argument over a parking spot in a Hialeah neighborhood.

Hialeah Police, with the help of the Broward Sheriff’s Office, arrested 22-year-old Brandon Zambrano early Thursday morning in connection to the murder of 57-year-old Olga Fernandez.

Fernandez, a mother of two, was fatally struck just feet from her home at 400 West 1st Ave., just after 3:30 a.m., Feb. 13.

The victim reportedly confronted Zambrano after he was parked in her assigned parking spot. An argument ensued and Zambrano ran over Fernandez and dragged her for several feet before fleeing the scene in a dark-colored Toyota Corolla.

Hialeah Fire Rescue units responded to the scene and attempted to resuscitate the victim, but she succumbed to her injuries.

Neighbors who knew Fernandez are thankful to hear of an arrest.

“It’s very good. It’s good. Let the full weight of the law fall on him. Nobody has the right to do something like that,” one woman said.

According to the Miami Herald, Zambrano was also arrested last year when “he tried to smash into two deputies’ cars during a wild ride on U.S. 1 in the Lower Keys during which he hit speeds of more than 100 mph with a 15-year-old girl in the car.”

He was reportedly out on bond awaiting trial.

Zambrano is now at the Broward County Jail and faces charges of second degree murder.

He is expected to make his first appearance in court some time Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.