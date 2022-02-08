SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man who led them on a chase after he crashed his car into a pole along Southwest 83rd Court and Sunset Drive in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Officials said during a traffic stop Tuesday, he reversed and slammed into a police car along Northwest 36th Street and 79th Avenue in West Miami-Dade before taking off.

It remains unclear why police pulled him over in the first place.

