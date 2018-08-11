NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida driver is facing some serious charges after, police said, he collided with a Miami-Dade Police cruiser while driving under the influence.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the eastbound lanes of State Road 112, near Northwest 27th Avenue, in Northwest Miami-Dade, early Saturday morning.

Both the officer and the civilian driver were cleared by paramedics.

The driver was arrested on DUI-related charges.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.