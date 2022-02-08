SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A traffic stop turned into a chase and capture.

An officer was trying to conduct a traffic stop Tuesday, near Northwest 79th Avenue and 26th Street.

That’s when a driver slammed into an officer’s patrol car and then led the officer on a hot pursuit down the Palmetto Expressway and into Southwest Miami-Dade.

The man crashed into a pole and ditched the car.

He was quickly arrested and taken into custody.

