Driver arrested after crashing into girlfriend’s mobile home, threatening her with knife

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man who allegedly threatened his girlfriend with a knife after crashing his car into her mobile home.

The man slammed his vehicle into his girlfriend’s mobile home, wedging the vehicle under the house in Davie, police said.

The crash happened on Southwest 134th Terrace and 70th Street, Friday morning.

Police said he threatened the woman with a knife and took off.

Nearby schools were placed on lockdown as police searched for the man.

He was eventually caught and the lockdowns were lifted.

