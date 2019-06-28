Driver arrested after crashing into Allapattah bus bench, injuring 2

MIAMI (WSVN) - The driver behind the wheel of the car seen on dashcam video crashing into an Allapattah bus stop and injuring two people has been arrested.

Thirty-one-year-old Euyns Perera was charged for driving with a suspended license during the crash, Friday.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the crash along the 2400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue on Thursday evening.

Dashcam footage showed a silver Cadillac making its way from the left lane into the far right lane before suddenly turning in the direction of the bus bench.

Two pedestrians were transported to the hospital and have since been listed in stable condition.

Surveillance video from a nearby business also captured the crash from a different angle.

Another vehicle, a black pickup truck, was also hit in the crash, but the driver told 7News he was OK.

Perera is no stranger to the law, as he has several prior arrests in both Miami-Dade and Broward County, including driving without a valid license back in 2015.

