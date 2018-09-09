NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Trouble on the road in Northwest Miami-Dade turned into a life-saving mission after the driver of an SUV plunged into a canal.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to calls about the submerged vehicle near Northwest 202nd Street and 57th Avenue, Sunday afternoon.

Dive teams pulled the man behind the wheel of the Mazda CX-5 from the canal. They searched the water for additional victims but did not find anyone else.

Rescue crews airlifted the driver to Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

Officials are still trying to figure out how the SUV got into the canal.

