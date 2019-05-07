Driver airlifted after crashing into Miami Gardens building

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver had to be airlifted to the hospital after crashing into a building in Miami Gardens.

The crash happened in the area of Northwest 167th Street and 22nd Avenue at around 6:30 a.m., Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where police and fire rescue crews could be seen.

The victim was extricated from the vehicle and airlifted to the hospital as a trauma alert.

