Driver accused of road rage appears in bond court

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver accused of engaging in a violent road rage incident faced a judge.

Johnny Tran appeared in bond court after being charged with battery, Friday.

Police said he was driving when he became upset over a driver repeatedly switching lanes in front of his car along Southwest 184th Street and 108th Avenue on Thursday.

Tran got out of his vehicle and allegedly threw a bottle at the driver’s face before punching him several times.

