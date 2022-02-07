SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver accused of striking an elderly cyclist is now behind bars.

Police said 44-year-old Devin Doers was driving a four-door vehicle going north on Nob Hill Road when he struck the victim and took off from the scene.

The victim was transported to Broward Health Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

Doers is now facing several charges.

