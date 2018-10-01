Driver accused of killing 4 in DUI I-95 crash pleads not guilty

MIAMI (WSVN) - The accused driver behind a fatal DUI crash on Interstate 95 that left four people dead has pleaded not guilty.

Loved ones of the victims were present at the hearing for 42-year-old Lionel Orrego, Monday. Many came prepared with signs and shirts with the victim’s photos, demanding justice.

Orrego, who posted bond shortly after the August crash, has been placed on house arrest. He has been ordered to surrender his passport, and he will only be allowed to leave his home to go to work and meet with his attorney.

He will also have to wear a bracelet that monitors his alcohol consumption.

According to police, the crash happened when a group of good Samaritans stopped to help an injured member of a group of motorcyclists. Police said while the Samaritans were assisting, Orrego plowed into them.

“We just want justice. We lost a member of the family. He was young, full of life,” said one woman in tears. “He was a good kid, he just started his life.”

“This guy needs help. He killed a lot of people, and I want to say that I forgive him,” said a weeping mother of one of the victims. “I forgive him for taking my son’s life, but he needs help because he should not be out on the streets.”

However, Orrego’s lawyer wants to see how the legal process plays out before anyone else judge’s his client.

“I understand there are hurt feelings,” he said. “Nonetheless, he is presumed innocent, he’s plead not guilty, there is due process and I would certainly appreciate everybody allow that process to work its way out.”

Orrego faces four counts of DUI manslaughter among other charges.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.