Driver accused of hitting pedestrians on Miami Beach faces judge

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of hitting a group of pedestrians while under the influence faced a judge, Monday morning.

“I think he’s a danger to the community and a danger to people walking down the street,” said judge Mindy Glazer during the court appearance of 29-year-old Matthew Miller.

Miller stands accused of driving into a group of people near Meridian Avenue and 18th Street in Miami Beach, Sunday afternoon. Five people, including two infants, were hospitalized as a result.

Paramedics transported the pedestrians to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The adults were all listed in stable condition. However, the infants were listed in critical condition.

Detectives said it was clear that Miller was under the influence of alcohol or a drug, even when they spoke to him 90 minutes after the crash. Police said when asked if he was on any drugs, he responded, “No, I only took some percocet.”

He was later arrested.

Witnesses said they rushed to help the group of pedestrians.

“They had gotten hit very hard,” said witness Jason Terrence. “I was actually probably like the fifth or sixth person on scene. There was a lot of people outside immediately, but I came running, everybody came running out ot their apartment to try to help.”

Miller has been charged with reckless driving and driving with a suspended license. His bond has been set at $250,000, and he has also been issued a no-drive order.

Police have also ordered a toxicology report.

